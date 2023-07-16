Title: LEIDSA Lottery: Win Million-Dollar Prizes in the Dominican Republic

Introduction:

The LEIDSA lottery is renowned in the Dominican Republic for its daily draws that offer participants the chance to win million-dollar prizes. This article provides information on participating in the lottery and highlights the latest results.

Results of LEIDSA Lottery – Saturday, July 15:

LEIDSA awarded over 500 million pesos (9 million dollars) in prizes. The next draw has a total prize pool of 315 million pesos, with 15 million pesos for Lotto, 100 million pesos fixed for Más, and 200 million pesos fixed for Supermás. Below are the winning numbers for each game:

– Lotus Plus: 04 Super Plus: 13

– POOL ELECTRONIC PALLET: 55 42 71

– SUPER KINO TV: 75 56 37 52 39 58 64 61 03 66 26 16 35 77 12 57 54 42 20 19

– LOTTO POOL: 08 12 14 16 28

– HIT THREE MORE: 06 22 01

How to Play and Win in LEIDSA Lottery:

To participate in the LEIDSA lottery, individuals need to purchase a ticket from authorized sales sites for 30 Dominican pesos (0.50 US cents). The tickets contain a set of numbers of the participant’s choice. Players must match six numbers out of 38 in the draw to win the accumulated prize of the day. Additional prizes are awarded for matching five, four, or three numbers.

Draw Times:

LEIDSA raffles are held daily at various times. Quiniela Palé Electrónico draw starts at 2:55 PM (Eastern Time), Súper Kino TV draw takes place at 9:00 PM (Eastern Time), Loto Pool and Pega Tres Más draws occur at different times.

Playing Súper Más:

Súper Más is a popular LEIDSA draw where players choose six numbers from 1 to 35. If all six numbers match the draw, players win the jackpot. Secondary prizes are also available for guessing five, four, or three numbers. Additionally, there is a “golden number” that can increase the prize if it matches any selected number.

LOTO POOL: How to Play and Draw Days:

LOTO POOL draws happen every day, Monday to Friday at 8:55 PM and Saturdays at 5:55 PM. Players must choose six numbers from 1 to 36 and an additional number from 1 to 8. Matching all six main numbers and the additional number awards the grand prize. Prizes are also available for matching some main numbers and the bonus number.

SUPER PALÉ: How to Play, Cost, and Prizes:

Super Palé is a novelty in LEIDSA games where players aim to win the first prize in the Quiniela and Electronic Pallet Draw and the first prize in the National Lottery Draw. The minimum bet is 1 Dominican peso, and the prize is 3,000 pesos (54 dollars) for each peso wagered.

Conclusion:

If you want to participate in the LEIDSA lottery or stay informed about the latest results, visit the official website. With the chance to win million-dollar prizes, the LEIDSA lottery offers an exciting opportunity for players in the Dominican Republic.

