Home » Lendlease and Risanamento close on Santa Giulia: completion of the district
Business

Lendlease and Risanamento close on Santa Giulia: completion of the district

by admin
Lendlease and Risanamento close on Santa Giulia: completion of the district

Listen to the audio version of the article

The management of the surface rights, the carrying out of the reclamations and the assumption of the half million debt which belongs to Risanamento (with consequent derisking). For these three objectives, the international Real Estate and urban regeneration group, Lendlease, has created the new Lendlease MSG Heartbeat fund, the closed-end real estate fund managed by Lendlease Italy Sgr aimed at developing the Milano Santa Giulia area.

In fact, the signature gives effect to the signed agreements…

See also  Ningde era's super big order has lost 4 times, the big bull stock 20cm "one" word drops to the limit of 40,000 shareholders, weeping without tears!Buying convertible bonds is even worse and loses 99 yuan

You may also like

Constellation Brands: turnover up 6% in the first...

Why an EU ban should exclude young investors...

Dollar in Colombia Soars in June, Awaited Decision...

Apple Becomes First U.S. Company to Achieve $3...

From farmer to real estate investor with €5000...

Car supervit, ok to the amendment: here, model...

The HR manager of the Dax group on...

The surprise of BlackBerry, doubles revenues and gets...

Rent, groceries, leisure time: this is what pensioners...

Berlusconi, the temptation of Pier Silvio: take up...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy