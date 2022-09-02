Recently, Lenovo has collaborated with multiple platforms such as Renrenzuo, China Education Huaying and Yuanwang Foundation to jointly carry out “Campus Computer Rental Subsidy Season” activity. In this linkage, all parties will further exert their advantages in their respective fields around the theme of “New Machines, Affordable Rentals, New Helps for Learning”, and provide higher-quality computer use for college students through the new upgrade of computer rental services in campus scenarios. Experience, realize the effective docking of products, technologies and information resources between Lenovo and Renrenrent and other platforms, and jointly promote the new development of campus rental.

Computers are a necessity for college students to study, work and play. During school, many coursework assignments require the use of a computer. As the world‘s largest personal computer manufacturer, Lenovo is deeply loved by college students and consumer groups for its stable performance, high cost performance, and efficient and professional services. However, most of the high-profile computer equipment is expensive, which really discourages many friends with limited budgets. Lenovo has collaborated with Renrenzhuan and other multi-platforms to carry out preferential activities for campus computer rental, which will effectively help parents ease the economic pressure of purchasing “new equipment” for their children to start school.





The domestic leading leasing service Internet platform “Renren Rent” has created a complete closed-loop digital online leasing service with “blockchain technology + credit big data + post-leasing management system”, which can provide leasing companies with new leasing transaction winds. Control system, post-leasing management system customized by the industry and necessary leasing legal consulting services, so that tenants can have a stable, high-quality and guaranteed credit-free asset-light equipment leasing service experience. In order to help solve the problem that the computer configuration of college students does not match the actual use needs, Renrenzuo has made full use of its own advantages and cooperated with Lenovo to launch an online rental platform with Alipay applet as the carrier to provide high-quality and convenient computer rental services for college students.





In this campus computer rental subsidy season, Lenovo, relying on the service capabilities of the Renren Rent digital platform, provides popular notebook computers of the Xiaoxin series, the rescuer series and the yoga series for the pilot college students participating in this campus rental activity. Based on the complete digital online rental service of the Renrenzuo platform, after receiving the 1000 yuan rental coupons officially distributed by Lenovo, college students can place orders for rent reduction and exemption through Alipay credit-free way, and easily realize the affordable rental of Lenovo laptops. Combined with the convenient one-stop rental service of Renrenzuo platform, multi-party linkage not only allows college students to obtain high-quality computer experience, but also helps Lenovo to expand product distribution channels and enhance the stickiness of target user groups.





The domestic rental market environment is becoming more and more mature, and the computer rental industry has a huge space for future development. This cooperation is an important step for Lenovo to jointly explore the computer rental market with platforms such as Renrenzu, Zhongjiao Huaying and Yuanwang Foundation, and work together to adapt to changes in market demand. In the future, Renrenzuo and various platforms will focus on making full use of each other’s advantages in industrial resources, industry operation experience and advanced technology accumulation, and carry out more, wider and more diversified cooperation models, and truly achieve strong alliances. Help the new development of computer rental industry.



