Lenovo: Low-temperature solder paste technology is the trend of the times, free and open technology!

As for the low-temperature solder paste process, Lenovo said that this is a major trend in the industry and is willing to open up the technology for free.

Wang Huiwen, vice president of Lenovo Group and chief quality officer of computers and smart devices, said,The use of low-temperature solder paste technology will be the general trend of the electronic product manufacturing industry. Lenovo is willing to open this technology to all manufacturers for free to jointly promote the green and sustainable development of the industry.

The main component of the new low-temperature solder paste is a tin-bismuth alloy with a melting point of 138°C, and it is in a stable solid state when it is lower than 138°C. The soldering temperature of low-temperature solder paste is 180°C, which is significantly lower than the 250°C soldering condition of room temperature soldering, so the thermal deformation of components is smaller, and the quality of the motherboard is more stable and reliable.

In addition, the low-temperature solder paste eliminates harmful components such as lead, and fully complies with EU RoHS standards, which is more conducive to environmental friendliness.

This technology is a mature technology in the industry and has been widely used in the production and manufacture of electronic products.

Lenovo said that it will jointly promote the green and sustainable development of the industry and drive more manufacturing companies to achieve low-carbon transformation.