Pinwan news on March 21, Lenovo held a new product launch conference tonight,Launched the Savior Y900 flagship tablet.

The rescuer Y900 uses a 14.5-inch screen with a maximum brightness of 500nit and supports a refresh rate of 120Hz. Equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9000 mobile platform, supplemented by LPDDR5X memory + UFS 3.1 flash memory. In terms of imaging, the front 13MP wide-angle lens, the rear 13MP main camera and 5MP wide-angle lens. The machine has a built-in 12300mAh battery, supports 68W fast charging, charges 80% in 48 minutes, and has dual USB-C ports.

The rescuer Y900 is equipped with JBL eight speakers, supports USB-C 3.2 Gen 1, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6E, and adopts a power button fingerprint recognition two-in-one design.

The rescuer Y900 12+256GB has a normal retail price of 5,999 yuan, and the initial price is 4,999 yuan. The time to market has not yet been announced.


