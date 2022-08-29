On August 28, Lenovo joined hands with Lianmeng to go to Alxa to start a public welfare activity with the theme of “Going to Love and Dating Beautifully”. At the event, Lenovo and Alxa Ecological Foundation jointly signed the “Technology Empowerment Ecological Construction Cooperation Agreement”. The two parties will create an exclusive “Lianmeng Forest” for Lianmeng to jointly promote the construction of green ecology. It is reported that Lenovo will further exert its innovative technical capabilities to help the systematic management of local desertification with “new IT” smart ecological protection solutions. In addition, the two sides also invited experts in desertification control to share the knowledge of windbreak and sand fixation, ecological and environmental protection knowledge for Lianmeng. At the same time, Lianmeng also entered the Lenovo live broadcast room to start a live broadcast of helping farmers to speak for local agricultural products.





At the event site, Li Dansheng, honorary president of Alxa Ecological Foundation, said that Lenovo, as a socially responsible enterprise, is willing to come to Alxa to do public welfare and contribute to desertification control, which is the hope of China‘s environmental protection cause. Gao Huandong, vice president of Lenovo Group and general counsel in China, also made a statement that Lenovo shoulders the mission of guarding the green mountains and clear waters, and will use technological innovation and digital capabilities to help the construction of the ecological environment in Alxa.





Desertification is not only related to the ecological environment, but also related to sustainable economic and social development. Continue to implement the construction of ecological civilization, firmly establish the concept that green water and green mountains are invaluable assets, Lenovo is working with Lianmeng to actively shoulder the mission of green mountains and green waters, drive high-quality development with green and low-carbon technological innovation, and create better and more Social value.

Join hands with Lianmeng to go to Alxa Lenovo to help ecological environment construction with digitalization

In this Alxa Public Welfare Action, 30 specially invited Lianmeng not only witnessed the signing of the contract between Lenovo and Alxa Ecological Foundation, but also planted Haloxylon ammonica trees to contribute to local environmental protection. The exclusive “Lianmeng Forest” jointly built by Lenovo and Alxa Ecological Foundation for Lianmeng will also become a “green Great Wall” to protect the ecological environment.





In addition, Lenovo will solve ecological and environmental problems through digital technology, create a “new IT” smart ecological protection solution that integrates software, hardware and operation and maintenance services, strengthen source management and desertification control, and use big data, artificial intelligence, 5G and other multi-technology integration and innovation to enhance the ability of intelligent supervision of the local ecological environment. At the event, ecological experts introduced the causes of desertification and the results of scientific governance to Lianmeng. Local herdsmen introduced local delicacies, handicrafts, and agricultural and animal husbandry special products to netizens in the live broadcast room of the event. Everyone explained their love for public welfare with practical actions. .

As a partner of this time, the Alxa Ecological Foundation has been committed to the work of “sand control and greening” in the Alxa area, planning and establishing green brand bases such as Youth Century Forest, Chinese listed company ecological forest, and seedling base. Organize forces to carry out large-scale planting methods, effectively implement artificial afforestation of nearly 100,000 mu, and implement a cumulative desert greening area of ​​nearly 400,000 mu, forming a long-term support mechanism for afforestation and ecological improvement, and making great contributions to improving the ecological environment in the Alxa desert area. contribute.

Joining hands with various social forces and using digital means to solve ecological problems is also a technology empowerment that Lenovo has been actively practicing. From 2016, Lenovo has cooperated with Hubei Swanzhou Baiji Dolphin National Nature Reserve, and in 2021, it has joined hands with Island Conservation to help remote islands to upgrade technology and realize the digital transformation of ecological protection work… Over the years, Lenovo has been We are exploring innovations in digital and intelligent technologies to protect biodiversity and the ecological environment.

At present, the country has repeatedly emphasized the need to strengthen the protection and restoration of important ecosystems, and coordinate the promotion of the management of mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes and grasslands. Relying on its corporate influence, Lenovo has joined forces with Lianmeng and the society to devote itself to the construction of ecological environment and public welfare, and jointly build lucid waters and lush mountains.





Lianmeng sees plans to upgrade Lenovo and Lianmeng to create “beautiful”

Going to Alxa with Lianmeng to help the country’s ecological environment protection is one of the landing measures for Lenovo and Lianmeng to jointly launch the “Lianmeng Seeing Plan”. Since the launch of the plan in 2021, Lenovo and its fans, members, users and other Lianmeng members have actively practiced ESG practices in various fields, and continuously joined forces with various parties to jointly participate in the construction of public welfare undertakings.

At present, the “Lianmeng Seeing Project” has gone through three stages. In the 828 Lianmeng Festival in 2021, Lenovo will join hands with the Alxa SEE Association to build the “Lianmeng Forest”. At the same time, it jointly launched the “Double Carbon Action Plus” with nearly 50 enterprises and institutions to promote the ecological construction of zero-carbon transformation; in November of that year, Lenovo created the Lianmeng entrance in the member center applet, and you can apply for the Haloxylon tree online. At the same time, the Lianmeng team was organized to challenge ESG tasks; in addition, Lenovo also cooperated with 10 985 colleges and universities such as Fudan University and Jiaotong University to promote the activity of claiming Haloxylon ammonica trees. Up to now, a total of 9.7W trees have been planted, covering an area of ​​2,063 acres. The upgrade of cooperation with Alxa Ecological Foundation this year has ushered in a new chapter in the development of the “Lianmeng Seeing Project”.





From Lianmeng, enterprises to colleges and universities, Lenovo and Lianmeng continue to deepen the experience, actively practice public welfare undertakings in education, environment, people’s livelihood and other fields, and jointly participate in ESG-related actions. For example, on the occasion of this year’s Arbor Day, Lenovo, Beijing Green Foundation and Beijing Liuhezhuang Forest Farm jointly launched a public welfare activity. Hundreds of Lianmeng volunteers planted sumac saplings on the Yongding River to contribute to the improvement of the environment around the Yongding River; Lenovo It also launched the “Firefly Project” to encourage Lianmeng members to use their expertise to explain techniques and skills to children in remote mountainous areas; Lenovo also jointly launched the “Beautiful Holiday” project with the China Children’s Fund, allowing college students to take advantage of the holidays to pay attention to left-behind children. .

In 2021 alone, Lenovo will hold and participate in more than 150 social welfare activities, covering environmental protection, poverty alleviation, teaching assistants and other fields. Letting children open their eyes and discover a better world is the meaning of “Lianmeng Seeing Project”.

Customer-centric “828 Super Lianmeng Festival” sets up a two-way bridge

While working with Lianmeng to jointly promote the “Lianmeng Seeing Project”, Lenovo 828 Super Lianmeng Festival also created a carnival feast for the Lianmeng group. In the global headquarters campus, Lenovo officially held a summer music festival with the theme of “Young and Young Together Going to Love”. At the event, the New Pants Band, the Houchang Village Dachang Band, the Upward Youth Team, and the Qiangbang Angels baseball team all joined together. Meng sings and sings together with Lianmeng. In the same way, the thanksgiving benefits to give back to Lianmeng are also coming as promised, with 10% discount every day, free orders for hardcore new products, trade-in gift certificates, student-exclusive coupon packages, and many other luxury purchases and benefits continue to be added.

Through unremitting strategic changes, direct communication and interaction between Lenovo and fans, members and users has been promoted, and members have become Lenovo’s biggest gain in the reform. At present, the number of Lenovo members has exceeded 160 million. As the second “Lenovo 828 Super Lianmeng Festival”, whether it is product welfare promotion, membership rights upgrade, or creating a music festival for Lianmeng, or inviting Lianmeng to go to Alashan for public welfare, Lenovo really does play with users. Want to be together, grow together.

As an exclusive IP created by Lenovo for Lianmeng, behind the comprehensive upgrade of the 828 Super Lianmeng Festival is the continuous drive of Lenovo’s “customer-centric” transformation strategy. At present, Lenovo has entered the 3.0 stage with a customer-centric approach. From providing users with the latest products in the past, to establishing a full-link direct-to-customer system from product design, R&D, marketing, and operation, Lenovo has comprehensively expanded its service capabilities to customers using products. Full cycle, full scene. Lenovo expects to become a new IT partner for ToB customers and a new smart life partner for ToC users.





The 828 Super Lianmeng Festival has become another demonstration of Lenovo’s ability to manage customers’ full-cycle value, from creating product experience for Lianmeng with cutting-edge technological innovation to building a music stage to release Lianmeng’s love, and then to the “Lianmeng Seeing Plan” to join hands Creating a better life shows personal and social responsibility. Lenovo has provided services throughout the entire cycle and scene of Lianmeng, and has continuously provided it with “exceeding expectations” services, so that Lianmeng and Lenovo will become long-term “friends” and protect them together. Earth home is constantly forging ahead!



