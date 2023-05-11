Lenovo Startup Center and Lenovo Venture Capital will appear at BEYOND Expo 2023! |Lenovo|Startups|Venture Capital_Sina Technology_Sina.com





The 3rd BEYOND International Science and Technology Innovation Expo was held at the Venetian Macao Cotai Convention and Exhibition Center from May 10th to 12th. BEYOND Expo 2023 is based on the scale of the conference, the influence of the participants, the industry span of the participating companies, and the number of exhibitors. , the proportion of international guests and audiences reached a new high in multiple dimensions! Focusing on the three sub-brands of BEYOND, sustainable development, life science, and consumer technology, from independent exhibition areas to industry summits, we will promote exchanges in various subdivisions, jointly promote the overall upgrading and transformation of the industry, and create an international technology exchange event!

This year, the BEYOND Organizing Committee will set up an exhibition area of ​​nearly 100,000 square meters in the Venetian Macao Cotai Convention and Exhibition Center. As the first offline meeting after the epidemic, major companies have begun to gear up and show great enthusiasm for participating in the exhibition. At present, Lenovo Startup Center and Lenovo Venture Capital have confirmed to participate in BEYOND Expo 2023, and will make a wonderful appearance in the consumer technology exhibition area. This time, Lenovo Startup Center and Lenovo Venture Capital will bring many cutting-edge technologies, full-scenario solutions and full-matrix innovative products to the exhibition, helping various industries to upgrade digitally and intelligently, and contributing to high-quality social economy.

About Lenovo Startup Center and Lenovo Venture Capital

Lenovo Start-up Center is a technological innovation incubation platform established relying on Lenovo Group’s technical capabilities and ecological resources. It has established the “Star Project” and is committed to providing entrepreneurs with one-stop, multi-dimensional, high-quality innovation and entrepreneurship services. Create[ecological synergy, two-way empowerment]joint construction, industry-research cooperation model & industry-fusion cooperation model, relying on Lenovo’s more than 2,000 core suppliers and 2.8 million supply chain partner systems around the world to jointly build an ecological collaboration platform.

As the global technology industry fund of Lenovo Group, Lenovo Venture Capital has invested in more than 200 outstanding technology companies, including more than 10 IPOs such as Ningde Times, Meituan, Weilai, Cambrian, Smartway, and Haiguang Information. And more than 40 unicorns in subdivided fields such as Megvii and 4Paradigm. Lenovo Venture Capital makes full use of Lenovo’s global brand, channels, supply chain and other advantages to empower the growth of technology companies. At present, nearly half of the invested companies have in-depth cooperation with Lenovo in terms of products, technologies, and solutions, forming various cooperation models such as “collaborative ordering” and entering Lenovo’s supply chain system.

About BEYOND

BEYOND Expo was founded in 2020 and has been successfully held for two sessions. It is now one of the largest and most influential international technology expos in Asia. It has recruited 800 exhibitors and more than 500 business innovation leaders as guest speakers. With more than 55,000 people, more than 150 industry forums have been held, successfully interpreting an international technology exchange platform.

BEYOND Expo 2023 will set new highs in the scale and level of the conference, the influence of participants, the industry span of participating companies, the number of exhibitors, and the proportion of international guests and audiences! BEYOND Expo 2023 will set up an exhibition area of ​​nearly 100,000 square meters in the Venetian Macao Cotai Convention and Exhibition Center. It is expected that more than 1,000 exhibitors from the world‘s top 500, large multinational companies, unicorn innovative companies and new start-ups will participate. It is expected to attract 20,000 +Science and technology enthusiasts are present to witness the exhibitors’ demeanor! At the same time, BEYOND Expo 2023 will hold more than 100 events and matchmaking meetings. We look forward to the participation of technological innovation pursuers from all over the world, integrating and interacting with enterprises, products, capital, and industries, and jointly promoting the development of the technological innovation industry in the Asia-Pacific and even the world.

Please look forward to the highlight moments of Lenovo Startup Center and Lenovo Venture Capital in BEYOND Expo 2023, helping the entire industry to upgrade to intelligence and digitalization, and promoting high-quality economic development!

Click the link to join the Lenovo Star Program: https://startups.cevent.com.cn/register.html?Partner=

Apply for entrepreneurship reports and share good ideas for entrepreneurship. Click here to discuss new business opportunities together!



