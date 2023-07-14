Lenovo ThinkSystem SR950 V3: Unlocking Extreme Performance for Demanding Workloads

Lenovo recently unveiled its latest server, the ThinkSystem SR950 V3, designed to meet the demands of heavy mission-critical workloads. The 8U 8-socket rack server has been upgraded in terms of performance, security, scalability, and economy, pushing the boundaries of Lenovo’s high-end server products.

The ThinkSystem SR950 V3 server offers extreme performance and continuous availability, with a 172% increase in performance compared to the first-generation CPU. It also boasts a 63.7% increase in memory bandwidth and 4 times the I/O. Powered by eight 4th generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, the server can support up to 480 processing cores and is equipped with accelerators like QAT, DLB, IAA, and DSA.

Memory-wise, the ThinkSystem SR950 V3 server has a maximum of 128 DDR5 memory DIMM slots, with each memory supporting up to 256GB. It can accommodate a maximum of 32TB of high-speed memory in an 8U rack space. The server also offers excellent reliability, availability, and serviceability (RAS) features, supporting up to 14 PCIe slots for expansion.

The Lenovo ThinkSystem SR950 V3 server is ideally suited for complex applications such as business analysis, database management, ERP, CRM, virtualization, and high-performance computing. Its stable operation ensures minimal downtime, allowing businesses to make smarter and faster decisions even with increasing data loads.

One of the standout features of the ThinkSystem SR950 V3 server is its compatibility with SAP HANA, making it an ideal choice for deploying the SAP HANA platform. By networking the server nodes, businesses can easily scale their SAP HANA memory capacity and expand their infrastructure. Compared to the previous generation, the ThinkSystem SR950 V3 server can support twice as many SAP users, provide 33% larger SAP HANA DB, and offer a 63.7% increase in memory bandwidth for the demands of SAP HANA.

Furthermore, the ThinkSystem SR950 V3 server has obtained SAP HANA all-in-one certification and can support up to 16TB of SAP Business Suite (SoH)/S/4HANA (Transactional) on HANA. This certification and compatibility ensure that the server can meet the high-performance requirements of SAP HANA, providing businesses with real-time insights into their operations.

In terms of deployment and management, the Lenovo ThinkSystem SR950 V3 server supports various operating systems such as SUSE, Red Hat, and VMware vSphere. It also features the XClarity Controller embedded hardware management engine, simplifying core server management activities and providing a user-friendly interface for easy navigation and monitoring.

To enhance security, the server includes Platform Firmware Resilience (PFR) and Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 modules for system authentication and protection against unauthorized access and firmware tampering.

With its extreme performance and reliability, Lenovo’s ThinkSystem SR950 V3 server showcases the company’s commitment to innovation and quality. It has already set 465 performance test world records and achieved top rankings in various benchmark tests. As the demand for computing power and artificial intelligence continues to surge, the ThinkSystem SR950 V3 server positions Lenovo strongly in the market, supporting enterprises’ intelligent transformation with its high-end server products.

