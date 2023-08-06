Lenovo Unveils Flagship 49-inch Fish Screen Monitor, ThinkVision P49w

Lenovo’s highly anticipated monitor, the ThinkVision P49w, is set to hit the market soon, according to an official announcement from the company. This flagship monitor is part of the ThinkVision P series and is sure to impress with its impressive features.

The P49w boasts a massive 49-inch 32:9 IPS Black panel with a 3800R curvature and a remarkable 2000:1 contrast ratio. It offers a resolution of 5120×1440, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a brightness of 350nit. Additionally, it covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and supports 10bit color depth, providing users with a stunning visual experience.

In terms of other specifications, the P49w comes equipped with built-in dual 5W speakers, ensuring an immersive audio experience. The monitor also offers a range of connectivity options, including dual HDMI 2.1, DP 1.4, Thunderbolt 4 interface (with 100W power delivery), Thunderbolt 4 output interface (with 27W power delivery), USB-C interface (with 15W power delivery), and a wired network port.

The ThinkVision P49w monitor was first unveiled at the end of last year, with an official price tag of $1,699 (approximately 11,689 yuan). However, the specific pricing for the Chinese market has not yet been announced.

Lenovo’s P49w monitor is expected to be a game-changer in the industry, offering users an unrivaled viewing experience with its impressive display and advanced features. With its sleek design and high-quality performance, it is sure to become a popular choice among professionals, gamers, and entertainment enthusiasts alike.

