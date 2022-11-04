Home Business Leonardo: accounts exceed analysts’ estimates but does not convince the market (-7%). Quarterly net profit of € 395 million and the 2022 Guidance improved
Business

Leonardo: accounts exceed analysts’ estimates but does not convince the market (-7%). Quarterly net profit of € 395 million and the 2022 Guidance improved

by admin

In Piazza Affari an ugly thud for Leonardo, who at the moment yields more than 7% despite the presentation of quarterly accounts that are better than analysts’ expectations. In particular, in the first nine months of 2022 Leonardo achieved revenues of € 9.9 billion, an increase of 3.7% compared to the same period of 2021 and this mainly thanks to the performance of the helicopters in both the military and civil sectors. In the 9 months, the operating result amounted to 552 million euros, an increase of 24% compared to the 445 million euros achieved in the same period of 2021.

As for the third quarter of 2022, revenues increased from 3.22 billion to 3.34 billion euros, beating the estimates of analysts who saw them at 3.27 billion euros. In the same way, the forecasts on net profit have been largely exceeded, which in the period rose to 395 million euros, against a Bloomberg estimate of 92 million euros.

At the end of September 2022, Leonardo’s net debt increased to 4.36 billion euros and this mainly due to the trend in cash flow.

The company confirms the objectives set for the first nine months of the year thanks to solid results, in terms of growth in orders, increase in profitability and strengthening of cash performance. Following the results, Leonardo revised some financial estimates for 2022. In particular, management now expects revenues of between 14.4 and 15 billion euros.

These results “continue to confirm the path of growth and increase in profitability expected from 2020, despite the criticalities that have emerged at a global level, in particular due to inflationary phenomena”.

You may also like

CanSino Bio’s H shares once surged by nearly...

High water arrives in Venice, mose activated

International gold prices rose, investors expect the non-agricultural...

FOL Trading ITALIA: episode of 04.11.2022

Closing丨Shenzhen Component Index and ChiNext Index rose by...

Mps: capital increase covered to 96.3%. The outcome...

Wall Street: positive US futures pending US employment...

Wang Na: Meidou fell, oil shock adjusted

International Observation | The Fed’s aggressive interest rate...

Volvo Cars and Advertising Agency Apologize to GALA:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy