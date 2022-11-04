In Piazza Affari an ugly thud for Leonardo, who at the moment yields more than 7% despite the presentation of quarterly accounts that are better than analysts’ expectations. In particular, in the first nine months of 2022 Leonardo achieved revenues of € 9.9 billion, an increase of 3.7% compared to the same period of 2021 and this mainly thanks to the performance of the helicopters in both the military and civil sectors. In the 9 months, the operating result amounted to 552 million euros, an increase of 24% compared to the 445 million euros achieved in the same period of 2021.

As for the third quarter of 2022, revenues increased from 3.22 billion to 3.34 billion euros, beating the estimates of analysts who saw them at 3.27 billion euros. In the same way, the forecasts on net profit have been largely exceeded, which in the period rose to 395 million euros, against a Bloomberg estimate of 92 million euros.

At the end of September 2022, Leonardo’s net debt increased to 4.36 billion euros and this mainly due to the trend in cash flow.

The company confirms the objectives set for the first nine months of the year thanks to solid results, in terms of growth in orders, increase in profitability and strengthening of cash performance. Following the results, Leonardo revised some financial estimates for 2022. In particular, management now expects revenues of between 14.4 and 15 billion euros.

These results “continue to confirm the path of growth and increase in profitability expected from 2020, despite the criticalities that have emerged at a global level, in particular due to inflationary phenomena”.