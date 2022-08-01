In Piazza Affari Leonardo jumped by 2.47%, thus finding himself at 9.36 euros, after having received a new order. Notably, the company led by Ad Profumo announced today that SonAir Airline Services, a subsidiary of Angola’s national oil company Sonangol, has ordered two AW139 helicopters. The contract includes a support and training service package and provides options for an additional two helicopters.

The AW139s will be used for offshore transport tasks to support the Oil & Gas industry of the African country, replacing obsolete models with deliveries expected in the first quarter of 2023. There is great potential for Leonardo’s latest generation helicopters in Angola and more generally in the African energy market. With over 200 units, the helicopter fleet includes models from various manufacturers to support the African energy industry, one of the largest in the world.

Over the last eight years, Leonardo has been the only manufacturer able to increase its presence on the African offshore market, almost doubling the number of its machines thanks to the new generation helicopter family (AW139, AW189 and, more recently, AW169) capable of guaranteeing more versatility, higher performance and higher safety standards.