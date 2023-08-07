Home » Leonardo celebrates the promotion of S&P, it is now “investment grade”
Business

Leonardo celebrates the promotion of S&P, it is now “investment grade”

Positive intonation on the stock exchange for Leonardo after the promotion of S&P. The share of the former Finmeccanica rises by more than 2% and trades at around 13.23 euros, positioning itself among the best in the Ftse Mib.

The analysts of the rating agency have decided to bring Leonardo’s rating to “investment grade”, with the rating passing to BBB- from the previous BB+ (stable outlook). “Leonardo continues to show solid operating performance and its credit metrics are strengthening sustainably to a level we consider commensurate with an investment grade rating,” S&P underlined adding that the rating is “supported by management’s commitment to maintain a solid balance sheet”.

