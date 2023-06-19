Leonardo: contract with NATO for radar supply

The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) has awarded Leonardo a contract to supply a new RAT 31 DL/M long-range air defense radar. This is the third system in this category, in a mobile version (DADR – Deployable Air Defense Radar), intended for the German Air Force, which has already had two of these sensors in service since the beginning of the last decade.

The supply also includes the technological upgrading of the first two RAT 31 DL/Ms of the German Air Force, for which other contracts have recently been signed. Support activities are also included with logistic analysis, training and operational start-up.

It is the first time since the 1990s that the NATO agency has purchased a complete radar system. The contract also confirms the field support capabilities demonstrated by Leonardo and the NSPA.

The RAT31 DL/M is an L-band solid-state 3D surveillance radar, designed to protect large portions of territory thanks to its range. Leonardo has sold over 70 RAT 31s (in fixed and mobile versions) in 18 countries around the world. Radar is an essential component of NATO’s air defense capabilities; its architecture meets Alliance standards, enabling full interoperability during multinational missions.

