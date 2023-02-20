Home Business Leonardo creates a green lung for the Foggia production site
Leonardo creates a green lung for the Foggia production site

Leonardo creates a green lung for the Foggia production site

Provide an industrial site with a green lung. This is the objective that the Leonardo group has set for itself, as part of the initiatives linked to its Sustainability Plan. The aerospace and diesel giant has given life to the first complete reforestation project of the Aerostructures Division of Foggia, through the creation of a green area built in the plant.

The project was born from the collaboration with Arbolia, a benefit company created by Snam and the Cassa depositi e prestiti Foundation, which promotes and implements afforestation and reforestation actions throughout the country, with the aim of combating climate change, improving the quality of air and life in cities and create green areas for communities.

Reforestation intervention

In particular, the intervention in the Foggia plant provides for the planting of over 1,650 plants, arranged both in marginal areas of the site and in those frequented by employees. For the reforestation, through a specific agroforestry study, native plants were chosen that respect local biodiversity, with the aim of preserving it.

Thanks to the intervention, it is estimated that, in the 20 years of life of the green area, a total of Co2 of over 360 tons will be absorbed, there will be the abatement of fine particles in the atmosphere up to 16.6 tons and a release of oxygen of over 260 tons. The area, they explain to the company, “will become, over time, a green lung, accessible to all employees of the site”.

Leonardo and Arbolia’s project at the Foggia site

Contrast to climate change

The idea behind the collaboration project between Leonardo and Arbolia starts from a simple assumption: in an increasingly technologically advanced horizon, planting a tree remains an effective action to combat climate change and promote biodiversity.

