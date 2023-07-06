Home » Leonardo del Vecchio is getting married, who is the latest flame of the Luxottica heir
Leonardo del Vecchio marries just six months after the end of the previous marriage. That’s who the bride-to-be is

Leonardo Del Vecchioheir to the group Luxottica, it took very little to find love again. Just six months after divorcing from Anna Castellini Baldisserathe 28-year-old and CEO of Salmoiraghi and Viganò he proposed to the american model and actress Jessica Michelle Serfaty with whom he is on vacation on the Amalfi Coast.

As per tradition, Del Vecchio knelt down handing her the engagement ring after a luxurious lunch at the Borgo Santandrea Luxury Hotel and she said yes. After the ritual celebrations, the two, who have known each other for only a few weeks, were paparazzi in Sorrento.

Jessica Michelle Serfaty she is 31 years old and gained popularity in the fashion field with her participation in America’s Next Top Model. She had a very young son and in the past she had relationships with Logan Paul and Ed Westwick.

