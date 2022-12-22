Home Business Leonardo delivers the first AW1 helicopter. Signed the amendment to the G2G Agreement for other helicopters
In Piazza Affari, Leonardo leaps by +1.3%, which is currently at 7.9 euros per share. Today Leonardo delivered the first of the 18 AW169M LUH helicopters to the Austrian Ministry of Defense ordered under the Italy-Austria intergovernmental agreement (G2G – Government-to-Government), announced by the two countries at the end of 2021.

But not only that, Austria and Italy also announced today an amendment to the G2G Agreement, through which Austria exercises options for an additional 18 helicopters, providing further proof of its confidence in the selected platform. The Italy-Austria G2G initiative aims to strengthen the bilateral collaboration between the two countries and establish a strategic partnership in the helicopter field with Austria which looks to the AW169M LUH for its plan to modernize and replace its old fleet of Alouette IIIs in service since the sixties.

The AW169M LUHs will be able to perform a wide range of missions in support of the needs of the Austrian defense and the national community such as troop transport, combat, civil protection, major emergency response, firefighting, mountain rescue and medical rescue.

