Leonardo DiCaprio, Bono, Jessica Alba: Celebrity Green Investing

The list of Leonardo DiCaprio’s sustainable investments is almost as impressive as the list of his Hollywood films (The Wolf of Wall Street, The Revenant, Don’t Look Up). The 48-year-old is particularly taken with companies that specialize in vegan nutrition. The Oscar winner has previously invested in several startups focused on cellular agriculture and aquaculture, including Dutch food tech company Mosa Meat and San Francisco-based WildType. DiCaprio has also invested in Hippeas, a vegan snack brand, and Califia Farms, a plant-based milk company. The actor also sits on the sustainability committee of start-up Perfect Day, which develops animal-free milk proteins.