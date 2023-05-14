Leonardo, first board of directors of Pontecorvo: Cingolani ad, Mariani co-managing director

Leonardo, the minority four councilors elected with 42% of the votes

Leonardo's Board of Directors which met today, for the first time, under the chairmanship of Stefano Pontecorvo, has appointed Roberto Cingolani managing director e Lorenzo Mariani with the role of general manager. The Board of Directors of Leonardo spa, appointed by the shareholders' meeting which was held previously, again today, within the framework of a new organizational structure which will be perfected in the coming weeks and which will lead to a significant rationalization of the structure, has conferred on the chairman Stefano Pontecorvo, who is responsible for the legal representation of the company and the corporate signature in accordance with the law and the articles of association, certain attributions relating, among other things, to "Institutional Relations" "Group Security" and the coordination for the "Finance Facilitated". The Board has granted Cingolani all the relevant powers for the management of the company and the group, with the exclusion of specific powers that the Board, in addition to those that cannot be delegated by law, has reserved to its competence. The Board also approved the establishment, effective June 1, 2023, of the new General Management for Business & Operations to which Mariani is in charge with the role of Co-General Manager.


