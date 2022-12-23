Day dedicated to purchases for Leonardo shareswhich increased by 1.16% to 8.0 euro, registering one of the best performances among the Ftse Mib companies (+0.15%).

The rise follows the Canadian government’s award of a contract worth 1 billion Canadian dollars (690 million euros) for the modernization and expansion program of the AW101/CH-149 SAR (Search and Rescue) “Cormorant” helicopter fleet.

Canada’s Cormorant fleet increases to 16 aircraft

The agreement between Leonardo UK – Yeovile and the Canadian Department of National Defense includes the modernization of the 13 Cormorant helicopters currently in service, employed for search and rescue. Moreover, three more units will be added, expanding the fleet to a total of 16 aircraft.

The contract will enhance the performance of helicopter systems and technologies, ensure compliance with the latest and future airspace regulations, will extend the fleet’s operations to 2042 and beyond and will allow the return of Cormorant helicopters to the main operating base in Trenton.

Operational capacity in line with the top of the sector for new helicopters

After 20 years of honorable operational service, the CH-149 Cormorant fleet will benefit from a modernization project proposed by Team Cormorant, a partnership between Leonardo and its main Canadian subcontractor IMP Aerospace and Defence, together with GE Canada and Collins Aerospace Canada.

Most of the activities of the upgrade program (called CMLU – Cormorant MidLife Upgrade) will be carried out in Canada, mainly at IMP.

The modernization program will bring Canada’s fleet of AW101/CH-149 SAR “Cormorant” helicopters to highest standards of operational capability, the same that characterize the Norwegian AW101 SAR, by far the best search and rescue helicopters in the world.

The program will include: latest generation avionics, a new digital cockpit, more powerful engines, wireless communications in the cabin, the latest standard of sensors for search and rescue including an electro-optical system and one for locating mobile phones. These capabilities will allow to reduce the time needed for the search and increase the rescue capacity.

Ad Profumo: “Ideal Cormorant for the Canadian Government”

Particularly pleased with the deal the Chief Executive Officer of Leonardo, Alessandro Profumowho stated:

“We are proud to be leading, together with the partners of Team Cormorant, the modernization of the fleet of AW101/CH149 SAR “Cormorant” helicopters, as announced by the Canadian government. The Cormorant is the ideal helicopter for the Canadian Government, able to satisfy the requirements of its Armed Forces, with important returns for the Canadian industry and the best economic advantages for citizens”.

It was added to him Gian Piero Cutillo, Managing Director of Leonardo Helicopters:

“The fleet of AW101/CH-149 “Cormorant” helicopters will provide the Canadian Air Force with robust and technologically advanced search and rescue capabilities, to operate in all weather conditions throughout Canada. The modernization program, through Team Cormorant, will reduce the cost of operating the fleet while further increasing its reliability, capabilities and safety, to the benefit of Canadian citizens.”

Equita Sim confirms Buy and tp at 15 euros

Positive judgment on the new contract by Equita Sim, which confirms the Buy judgment on Leonardo and the target price of 15.0 euros on the stock. Valuation which implies a potential upside of 89.5% compared to yesterday’s closing price, equal to 7.91 euros.

The modernization program will transition Canada’s fleet of AW101/CH-149 “Cormorant” SAR helicopters to best-in-class search and rescue standards. News “not taken for granted and not even expected”according to Equita.

Over 220 AW101 helicopters have so far been ordered by customers worldwide to perform a variety of missions, including SAR, combat SAR, personnel recovery, special operations, utility, troop transport and tactical, anti-ship and , demining. The global fleet has surpassed 500,000 flight hours in operations that have taken place in a variety of geographic areas, from the Arctic to Antarctica.

“As far as we know – the Milanese Sim analysts specify – three/four years ago Leonardo had already offered Canada to upgrade its CH-149 fleet, but the customer had rejected the offer due to the cost then considered excessive. It now appears that the client has agreed to proceed with the program; the contract can bring good margins and will account for approximately 4.3% of Leonardo’s new order acquisition target for 2022, set by the company at over 16 billion euros”.

Stock up 27% ytd, analysts recommend buying

Leonardo shares have shown a positive performance since the beginning of the year, with an increase of 27% compared to the -13% of the Ftse Mib index.

The title benefited from a sharp acceleration following the outbreak of war in Ukraine, which has turned the spotlight on the defense sector. In June, the prices reached a maximum relative to 10.74 euros, to then drop to the 7.0 euro area around mid-October. Value touched again after the results of the third quarter, following a brief rise, after which the stock returned close to 8.0 euro, the threshold touched again with today’s performance.

The overview of the judgments collected by Bloomberg highlights one clear prevalence of positive recommendations on the stock, with 16 Buys, 1 Hold and 1 Sell only. The target price mediocalculated on the basis of the 15 most up-to-date target prices, is equal to 11.96 euros.