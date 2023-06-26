Leonardo: in coda al Ftse Mib a -3,5%

Red day for defense stocks. In Piazza Affari Leonardo trades at the end of the Ftse Mib with a drop of 3.5% to 10.3 euros, against +0.3% of the main Milanese index, which canceled the losses of the first part of the session.

Leonardo, as well as his European peers, are mainly penalized by the latest developments in Russia, which could have an impact on the war in Ukraine.

Some analysts, in fact, are pricing greater chances of an early resolution of the conflict, after the events of the weekend within the Russian borders, which may have partially weakened Moscow’s position towards the outside world, even if the situation remains fluid.

