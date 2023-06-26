Home » Leonardo: in coda al Ftse Mib a -3,5%
Business

Leonardo: in coda al Ftse Mib a -3,5%

by admin
Leonardo: in coda al Ftse Mib a -3,5%

Red day for defense stocks. In Piazza Affari Leonardo trades at the end of the Ftse Mib with a drop of 3.5% to 10.3 euros, against +0.3% of the main Milanese index, which canceled the losses of the first part of the session.

Leonardo, as well as his European peers, are mainly penalized by the latest developments in Russia, which could have an impact on the war in Ukraine.

Some analysts, in fact, are pricing greater chances of an early resolution of the conflict, after the events of the weekend within the Russian borders, which may have partially weakened Moscow’s position towards the outside world, even if the situation remains fluid.

See also  Stock market, the European Stoxx 600 index returns to pre-Covid level

You may also like

Guangzhou Automobile Group’s layout of flying car executives...

Lotto on Wednesday: The lottery numbers on June...

Santanchè: “Resignation? We don’t go after Report. Compact...

Minimum wage is to rise in two steps...

1 US dollar against 150 yen once again...

Exhaust scandal before the BGH today: What diesel...

Zignago Vetro focuses on sustainable products. More operational...

Era Merkel – keeper of prosperity or refusal...

Double-digit growth in headhunters: Key2people closes 2022 with...

Gold closes: Gold and silver futures end higher...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy