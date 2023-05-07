Leonardo, in the quarter revenues run to 3 billion, profit to 54 million

Moody’s has promoted Leonardo to Investment Grade, recognizing the group’s significant execution of the Business Plan during the pandemic

Leonardo closes the first quarter of the year with revenue and earnings online with those of the same period of 2022. I revenues they amount to 3,034 million euros and are in line with the first quarter of 2022 in all business sectors (+2.6% on the adjusted figure), with an increase in Defense and Security Electronics and a slight increase in Aerostructures.

L’ebita, equal to 105 million euros, reflects the solid performance of the Group’s businesses and is influenced by the performance of the strategic equity investments which, in the period, present a negative result of 14 million (a positive result of 7 million in the Adjusted figure for the first quarter of 2022). The industrial performance of the Group, excluding the contribution of strategic investments, is up by approximately 4% compared to the adjusted figure for the first quarter of 2022. The EBIT equal to 93 million euros, (123 million in the first quarter of 2022) was affected by the performance of EBIT and the amortization of the Purchase Price Allocation linked to the acquisition of Rada, completed in 2022.

Il ordinary net income amounted to 40 million euros (€mil. 74 in the comparison period), equal to the net result, and reflects the performance of non-strategic investments, valued at equity, compared to the first quarter of 2022. The net result which excludes the contribution of Ges, Hensoldt and the strategic JVs in the EBITA (management estimate), equal to 54 million euros (€mil. 56 in the comparison period).

