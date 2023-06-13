Leonardo invests in FlyingBasket, the cargo drone startup

Leonardo invests in FlyingBasketthe South Tyrolean startup operating in thehigh-capacity drone industry. The defense giant will detain you about 10% of the companywith the approximately 25% held by Cysero, Venture Capital fund promoted by AVM Management SGR it’s yes Red Kilometerwhich invested directly in the company in March 2022, and the remainder 65% divided between the founders and managers of the company, the brothers Moritz e Matthias Moroder

FlyingBasket is an Italian company based in Bolzano (Italy), specialized in the design and production of cargo drones, with payload capacity of 100 kilos. The start-up was founded in 2015 and since its inception it has become the benchmark in the commercial cargo drone sector.

The company has signed contracts with Enel e Cablex (Swisscom group), with applications developed in the field of renewables, in particular for wind power, and has participated in important tenders in the logistics and defense fields. Leonardo’s interest, which after selecting FlyingBasket as a preferred supplier will put now infrastructure and technological assets available to the investee, is related to the role that FlyingBasket could play in the future national logistics network, based on the use of cargo drones. Furthermore, the entry of the multinational into the capital will favor, thanks also to the direct involvement in the governance, the growth path of the company already started with the contribution of the Cysero fund.