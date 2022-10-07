Home Business Leonardo: Norway will increase defense budget by 10% (analysts), title at the top of the Ftse Mib
Leonardo: Norway will increase defense budget by 10% (analysts), title at the top of the Ftse Mib

Day in great shape for Leonardo with the stock rising 4.5% to 7.5 euros, the best of the Ftse Mib index.

To support the quotations, the rumors released by The Defense Post, according to which the Norwegian government has proposed a 10% increase in its defense budget for next year due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2023.

Norway, which shares a 198km border with Russia, plans, according to the article, to use the extra resources to bolster its military intelligence services, replenish its ammunition stocks and increase its national guard.

In its 2023 draft budget, The Defense Post writes, the government proposed spending NOK 75.8 billion (US $ 7.2 billion), an increase of NOK 6.8 billion over 2022. of the added funds will also be used to replace equipment donated to Ukraine and for further donations in 2023.

“Norway is not a key export market for Leonardo at the moment,” the analysts of Mediobanca Securities write, according to which “it is likely that the EU defense budgets will experience another increase in 2023. And this, in turn, should support the taking of orders for Leonardo “. Therefore, the analysts of the investment bank confirm the Outperform rating on the share with a target price of € 12.50.

