Leonardo, offer of Leonardo DRS in the USA completed

(Teleborsa) – Leonardo has completed the offer to the public, in the United States, by its subsidiary Leonardo US Holding LLC, of a minority share of Leonardo DRS. The offer concerned 20,700,000 Leonardo DRS ordinary shares, offer at a price of $17.75 per share.

The amount of shares sold includes the 18,000,000 ordinary shares initially offered as well as a further 2,700,000 shares subject to the full exercise of the purchase option, on 17 November 2023, by the underwriting banks.

Following the completion of the offering, the option to purchase a further 2,700,000 shares having been fully exercised, the selling shareholder now holds 72.3% of actions ordinary issued and in circulation of DRS.

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities and JP Morgan acted as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Baird, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Trust acted as joint book-runners for the proposed offering. CJS Securities acted as co-manager for the offering.

