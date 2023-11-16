Leonardo places another 6.3% of the subsidiary Drs

Listen to the audio version of the article

Leonardo sells another 6.3% stake in the subsidiary Leonardo Drs, a company active in defense electronics and listed on the Nasdaq. The Italian group, which in 2022 placed 20% of the subsidiary on the US stock exchange, thus takes advantage of the strong rise in the stock: Leonardo DRS has reached historic highs on the market with an increase of 62% since the beginning of 2023. The news of the operation of the group arrived during the night.

The drop to 73% and collection to Leonardo

Leonardo announced the start of a secondary offering to the public in the United States by Leonardo US Holding, a company controlled by Leonardo, of a minority stake equal to 16,500,000 ordinary shares of Leonardo DRS, representing approximately 6.3 % of DRS’s issued and outstanding common shares.

The selling stockholder intends to grant the underwriting banks a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2,475,000 shares of DRS common stock from the selling stockholder. All shares in the offering will be sold by the selling shareholder. DRS will not receive any proceeds from the offering.

Following the offering, Leonardo US holding will hold approximately 73.9% of the issued and outstanding ordinary shares of DRS (approximately 72.9% if the option to acquire additional shares is exercised in full by the underwriting banks).

Morgan Stanley, BofA Securities, and JP Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

