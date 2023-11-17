Leonardo rises to Piazza Affari: collects at least 300 million from DRS and studies M&A moves

Listen to the audio version of the article

(Il Sole 24 Ore Radiocor Plus) – Leonardo goes up on the stock exchange and is among the best in the Ftse Mib: the group has completed the sale of the stake equal to approximately 7% of the American subsidiary Drs and the market is considering the group’s moves for reuse of the resources collected with the placement. The sale of 18 million DRS shares, equal to 6.9% of the capital, took place at the unit price of 17.75 dollars, with a discount of approximately 14% on the values ​​recorded on the Nasdaq the day before the announcement of the operation : a rather low price according to Banca Akros.

Receipt of at least $320 million from Drs shares



For Leonardo the total proceeds are 319 million dollars to which another 48 million dollars could be added if the placing banks decide to exercise the option to purchase another 2.7 million securities within 30 days. Leonardo’s share in DRS drops to 73.3% (72.3% in the event of exercise of the option). According to Banca Imi, the move is to be considered positively given that it will allow Leonardo to have the flexibility necessary to pursue potential value-enhancing M&A transactions in Europe. “This operation allows us to increase financial flexibility to focus on investments and acquisitions that create value for Leonardo while preserving

a solid financial structure” said Leonardo CEO Roberto Cingolani.

The wait for the industrial plan and the moves in the international jvs



In recent weeks the CEO of Leonardo has repeatedly underlined his desire to review some international joint ventures, starting with Thales Alenia Space with the French group Thales, and therefore the market’s attention is on the possibility that in the new industrial plan scheduled for February -March 2024 the group announces a reorganization of these international alliances. Meanwhile, Banca Akros analysts underline the potential of a contract for Eurofighters Typhoon fighters in Turkey after the local Defense Minister, Yasar Gular, reiterated the existence of negotiations for the purchase of 40 vehicles produced by the consortium participated by Leonardo .