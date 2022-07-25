Leonardo’s expansion in the East continues, in fact, to date Leonardo has sold over 200 civil helicopters in China. Xiangjiang General Aviation Development Company (“Xiangjiang GA”) today signed a contract for the acquisition of an AW139 helicopter and an AW109 Trekker.

Both helicopters will be delivered by Leonardo by 2023 and will allow Xiangjiang GA to carry out a wide range of public service missions.

The helicopters will be used by various municipal administrations in the province of Hunan to carry out helicopter rescue, firefighting and security missions.

The project represents a new approach, supported by public authorities, for the creation of a nationwide air rescue and firefighting network in China. Hunan province is the first in China to reform its low-altitude airspace and pioneered public helicopter rescue services with the establishment of Xiangjiang GA.

This order confirms Leonardo’s leadership in the categories to which the two helicopter models belong and strengthens the Company’s position in the Asia Pacific region, also increasing the number of Leonardo helicopters used in China.

Leonardo has already delivered over 40 AW139 and 13 AW109 Trekkers to various Chinese operators, confirming itself as the market leader in supporting the energy industry, helicopter rescue, VIP transport and public safety in the country.

Suffice it to say that the AW139 has registered orders for over 1250 units from more than 290 operators in over 80 countries, for all types of missions, establishing itself as the most important helicopter program in the world since its certification in 2004 and as the best-selling model. in its category.

Meanwhile, in Piazza Affari Leonardo is down by 1.73%, finding itself at € 9.63 per share.