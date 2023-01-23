Home Business Leonardo: Signs two contracts with the Italian Space Agency for €33m
Leonardo: Signs two contracts with the Italian Space Agency for €33m

The Italian Space Agency (ASI) has signed two contracts with Leonardo for a total value of approximately 33 million euros for the development and construction of the PLATiNO 3 high-resolution camera and the PLATiNO 4 hyperspectral camera.

The two latest-generation optical instruments are the technological heart of the forthcoming PLATiNO missions (mini high-tech space platform), an ASI program to support, through the use of mini-satellites, a wide range of missions in the Earth observation sectors , telecommunications and science.

For the PLATiNO 3 mission, Leonardo will build a very high-resolution camera, ultra-compact and with low operating costs, to support the monitoring of the territory and infrastructures, also for civil protection purposes.

For PLATiNO 4, Leonardo will instead provide a hyperspectral chamber which will allow the chemical-physical analysis of the observed area to be carried out, providing valuable information to support the prevention of natural and man-made risks, the monitoring of cultural heritage, agricultural activities, natural resources and atmosphere, and the exploitation of mineral resources.

Both instruments, for which Leonardo is also responsible for data processing, play a fundamental role in ASI’s technological roadmap aimed at supporting future missions of the Agency from an evolutionary point of view, consolidating Italy’s leadership in Earth observation from Space.

Delivery of the first flight models of the PLATiNO 3 and 4 instruments is scheduled for the end of 2024; their creation will involve the use of latest generation technologies and components and will also involve small and medium-sized enterprises in the Italian supply chain.

