Leonardo closes 2022 with an improvement in all the main economic and financial indicators, confirming the path of growth and increase in profitability and cash generation of the Group undertaken since 2018.

Orders show strong growth reaching over €17 billion, up 21% compared to 2021 and consolidating the order backlog to over €37 billion. This positive trend regards all business areas to varying degrees, confirming the commercial solidity of the Group and the validity of its diversified and multi-domain offer of products, systems and solutions that meet the complex operational requirements of customers.

Revenues (14.7 billion) show an increase, now consolidated over the years, of 4.1%, in particular thanks to the continued positive performance of Helicopters and Defense and Security Electronics which, in 2022, offset the decline in Aircraft , in addition to the lower contribution deriving from the sale of the subsidiary Global Enterprise Solutions.

EBITA shows a significant double-digit increase (+13.9% to 1.2 billion) driven by Defense and Security Electronics, with a particular contribution from the European component, bringing the ROS to above 8%. The positive performance of EBITA compared to the previous year is even more significant in consideration of the fact that, unlike 2021, the EBITA for the year includes the charges related to the COVID emergency as now recurring costs.

The net result for 2022 (+18.7% to 697 million) also benefits from the capital gain realized with reference to the disposals of the Leonardo DRS (Global Enterprise Solutions and Advanced Acoustic Concepts) businesses illustrated in the “Industrial Operations” section.

The financial performance was particularly relevant and significant, with cash flow (FOCF) recording an increase of 158% to 539 million, demonstrating the Group’s ability to consolidate the efficiency path undertaken, structurally increasing cash generation.

The Group’s net debt shows a reduction of 3.4% compared to 2021, and stands at 3 billion; the significant cash generation and income deriving from the sale of Global Enterprise Solutions and the Joint Venture Advanced Acoustic Concepts have allowed the Group to continue along the path of debt reduction and, at the same time, to strengthen the core business through the acquisition of the 25.1% stake in the German company Hensoldt, whose pro-rata profit is recognized in the consolidated EBITA for 2022, and the consolidation of the Israeli company RADA in the subsidiary Leonardo DRS.

The results achieved take on greater significance in consideration of the lower contribution during the year deriving from the sale of the Global Enterprise Solutions business of the subsidiary Leonardo DRS and above all testify, on the one hand, to the solidity of the Group’s industrial plant, despite a general and national economic framework characterized by inflationary phenomena on energy and raw material costs, and on the other Leonardo’s ability to respond to challenges, already demonstrated during the pandemic period.

The results enabled the management to propose to the shareholders the payment of a dividend of 0.14 euro per share also for this financial year.