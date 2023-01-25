The second edition of the Business Innovation Factory (BIF) is underway, Leonardo’s start-up accelerator created in partnership with LVenture Group which, thanks to the success achieved during the first edition, has distinguished itself within the innovation ecosystem as a center of excellence for the development of high-potential technological solutions.

There are two verticals of interest covered by the second call, open to startups and national and international university spin-offs, also in the establishment phase. The first is in the field of simulation and gamification and concerns the development of simulation solutions for realistic scenarios and digital twins to improve the analysis, planning and management of critical missions, and serious gaming solutions for remote simultaneous training applications ; but also solutions to improve customer support and involvement in the use and management of Leonardo platforms.

The second vertical, networking & cybersecurity, includes IoT cybersecurity solutions and software-based communication infrastructures, Zero-Trust Security applications, data protection and cryptography, Active Defence, quantum communication and quantum computing.

The acceleration program for the selected startups will last six months and will be held in the Business Innovation Factory spaces at the LVenture Group Hub in Rome, one of the main innovation hubs at European level.

The second edition of Business Innovation Factory is part of the accelerator’s three-year process which aims to select up to ten startups a year, for a total of 30, capable of developing innovative solutions to help expand the offer of digital services Leonardo, one of the world leaders in Aerospace Defense & Security.

The first edition of BIF – focused on verticalsSERVITIZATION and AUTONOMOUS SYSTEMS – achieved significant success with over 170 applications received, of which 41% from abroad. Two startups, the Swedish Canary Bit (servitization area) and the Italian Volta Structural Energy (autonomous systems area), have been selected for an investment by Leonardo.