Leonardo: the assembly appoints the board of directors, Pontecorvo president

(Teleborsa) – The Shareholders’ Meeting of Leonardo ha approved the budget of the Company for the 2022 financial year and elected the new board of directors, with Stefano Pontecorvo as chairman. At the first meeting, the board therefore appointed Roberto Cingolani as managing director and general manager. And Lorenzo Mariani, as expected, co-managing director.

The new board

Members also have approved the proposal to distribute a dividend from the profit for the year 2022 equal to €0.14 per sharegross of any legal withholdings. The dividend will be payable starting from 24 May 2023, with record date 23 May 2023 and subject to detachment of coupon no. 13 on 22 May 2023.

The Shareholders’ Meeting, after setting the number of the relative members at 12 and setting the duration of the relative mandate at three financial years, proceeded to appointment of the new Board of Directors of the Company who will remain in office for the three-year period 2023-2025 and, therefore, until the Shareholders’ Meeting called to approve the financial statements as at 31 December 2025.

Defeat Assogestioni

Stephen Pontecorvo was named president. The other members are Roberto Cingolani, Trifone Altieri, Giancarlo Ghislanzoni, Enrica Giorgetti, Dominique Levy, Francesco Macri’, Cristina Manara, Marcello Sala, Silvia Stefini, Elena Vasco and Steven Wood. Four representatives from the list presented by the fund were elected for the minorities Greenwood. Defeat the list of Assogestion, which did not elect any of its candidates. The meeting recorded a substantial participation of institutional shareholders, mostly foreign, present with 52.193% of the share capital represented.