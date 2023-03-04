Home Business Leonardo: the AW139 fleet grows in Australia, order for an additional six helicopters
Leonardo announced in Avalon a further expansion of the AW139 twin-engine helicopter fleet in Australia, with orders for a total of six units from three different major operators: Babcock, CQ Rescue and StarFlight.

All six helicopters will be delivered from Leonardo’s final assembly line in Vergiate in 2024 and will enter service in the second half of the year, after the customization activities that will be carried out locally

The AW139 has been selected by several operators in Australia over the years and boasts a fleet of over 60 units which today carry out missions such as EMS/SAR, public order, offshore transport and government missions.

