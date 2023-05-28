Leonardo, the presidency of the board committees to four women. Here are the names

Stefini, Vasco, Giorgetti and Manara. Leonardo, here are the four women at the helm of the board committees

The Board of Leonardowhich met today, proceeded to reconstitute i Board committees, confirming the respective powers previously attributed to them. These Committees, also envisaged in compliance with Corporate Governance Code and equipped with investigative, propositional and consultative functions to support the activity of the administrative body in the matters of their respective competence, they are composed in accordance with the recommendations of the aforementioned Code.

Control and Risk Committeewhich also performs the functions of the Committee for Transactions with Related Parties (composed of 5 Directors, all non-executive and mostly independent): Silvia Stefani (President – Independent), Tryphon Altieri (Independent), Dominique Levy (Independent), Cristina Manara (Independent), Marcello Sala.

The composition of the Committee is consistent with the recommendation, formulated by the Corporate Governance Code, regarding the presence of at least one member with knowledge and experience in accounting and financial matters or risk management, as well as regarding the overall competence, from part of the members of the Committee, in the company’s business sector.

Remuneration Committee (made up of 5 Directors, all non-executive and independent): Enrico Giorgetti (President – Independent), Tryphon Altieri (Independent), Giancarlo Ghislanzoni (Independent), Elena Vasco (Independent), Steven Duncan Wood (Independent).

