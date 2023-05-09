Leonardo to the Cingolani-Pontecorvo tandem, Assogestioni defeated in the assembly

Listen to the audio version of the article

Leonardo – Finmeccanica shareholders take a jab at Assogestioni, ousted by the new board of the defense group. The shareholders’ meeting, behind closed doors, approved the 2022 financial statements and the proposed distribution of a dividend of €0.14 per share, to be paid starting from 24 May with coupon detachment on 22 May.

The new board

The shareholders’ meeting, after setting the number of members at 12 and setting the term of office at three financial years, appointed the board of directors made up of: Stefano Pontecorvo; Roberto Cingolani; Tryphon Altieri; Giancarlo Ghislanzoni; Enrica Giorgetti; Dominique Levy; Francesco Macrì; Cristina Manara; Marcello Sala; Silvia Stefini; Elena Vasco; Steven Wood. The list presented by the shareholder Ministry of the Economy and Finance, owner of approximately 30.204% of Leonardo’s share capital, obtained the majority of votes during the vote (approximately 48.096% of the capital represented at the meeting).

The dispute between minorities

The list presented by a group of shareholders (GreenWood, Sachem and Banor), who together own approximately 1.552% of Leonardo’s share capital, obtained the minority of votes (42.043%) during the vote. Thus, the list of Assogestioni was defeated, which in turn had applied for the minority positions with the names of Giuseppe Guizzi, Patrizia Michela Giangualano, Marco Annunziata and Nicoletta Corrocher.

The compensation node

The shareholders’ meeting also appointed Stefano Pontecorvo as chairman, establishing the remuneration (90,000 euros gross per year for the chairman and 80,000 euros gross per year for each of the other directors. The report on the remuneration policy and the fees paid was approved.