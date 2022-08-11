Home Business Leonardo: VIP / corporate helicopter fleet grows in Brazil, new orders announced at Labace 2022
Leonardo: VIP / corporate helicopter fleet grows in Brazil, new orders announced at Labace 2022

The VIP / corporate helicopter fleet in Brazil is growing, with new orders announced at Labace 2022 (in Sao Paulo, Brazil, 9-11 August) and which include two AW169s and one AW109 Trekker. Specifically, an AW169 and the AW109 Trekker

they will be delivered to a private operator in the fourth quarter of 2023. The other AW169 helicopter will be supplied

to its operator in the third quarter of next year. The helicopters will be equipped with dedicated configurations

and highly customized interiors and will benefit from comprehensive technical assistance packages provided by

new Logistic Support Center of Itapevi. This is learned in a note by Leonardo in which he specifies that

these orders bring the total of AW169s purchased by VIP operators in Brazil to 14 units.

