Leonardo’s digital helicopter is ready: an extra weapon for the Pentagon tenders

With the launch, in recent weeks, of the Diagnostic service tower and the Digital simulation Lab, which operate in connection with the davinci-1 supercomputer, Leonardo has definitively perfected the digital helicopter, i.e. the digital twin of its helicopters. This allows the company led by Roberto Cingolani to have a virtual machine capable of operating on aircraft configuration, design development, digital training and predictive maintenance, thus preventing any failures on aircraft in service. Not only. In fact, the digital twin makes it possible to optimize the flight performance of real aircraft and to give advanced training to pilots also to face extreme situations, which could not be replicated, in training, with a real aircraft.

The Pentagon requests the twin

But there’s more, because the digital twin also has an industrial function: it allows the Italian group to be more competitive in international tenders. In fact, the digital twin is now considered an essential standard in the world of aerospace and defense, starting with large projects and orders in the most advanced countries. Among these are the USA, where the Pentagon has decided, for tenders, to no longer consider technologies that do not have a digital twin and has declared that it will only accept orders capable of guaranteeing products conceived with a digital twin.

Thanks, therefore, to the start-up of the Diagnostic service tower (DSC) in Sesto Calende and the Digital simulation laboratory in Cascina Costa di Samarate, the group has consolidated, in the helicopter field, the initiatives relating to the digital twin, which is, explains Carlo Cavazzoni , Leonardo’s HPC (High Performance Computing) manager «a constantly evolving machine-digital continuum, which arises from the interconnection between the fleet in use, with 1,300 connected units, and the digital infrastructures: the davinci-1 in Genoa for the management of big data, the Dst for the collection of fleet data and technical assistance to operators and the Digital simulation lab, in which the development phase of the Leonardo helicopter is carried out; this laboratory, among other things, is connected to a similar environment, created in the Yeovil plant, in the United Kingdom, for the design, development and validation of new solutions». An example of the value of the digital twin is the work done on the aircraft main rotor fatigue spectrum. Thanks to the data coming from sensors on the rotor, reworked with big computing and artificial intelligence, «it was possible – continues Cavazzoni – to optimize the flight configurations, develop new models for the engineering development of this component, define the degree of wear over time of the rotor, plan its maintenance in a predictive way, outline new scenarios in simulation and training. Furthermore, this process was carried out in the space of 10 minutes, against the more than 350 hours required to date, with a degree of accuracy equal to the real one».

S&P raises its rating and the stock soars

As the group continues on this path, S&P has upgraded its long- and short-term credit and issuance ratings on Leonardo and its senior unsecured debt to BBB-/A-3, from BB+/B. Stable outlook confirmed. The firm continues to exhibit solid operating performance and its credit metrics are strengthening sustainably to a level we consider commensurate with an investment grade rating, supported by management’s commitment to maintain a solid balance sheet. Leonardo’s solid results and prospects for the first half of 2023, underline S&P, confirm higher profits for the rest of 2023 and for 2024. Meanwhile, the group’s stock is also flying, returning to over 13 euros per share and recovering levels it had lost since November of 2017.

