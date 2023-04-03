Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Are you looking for information about Leone Investments It is on real estate crowdfunding?

If you are interested in the real estate investments and, in particular, you would like to have more information on real estate crowdfunding and specifically on this company, then you just have to continue reading the article.

Today we will analyze the offer and the investments that are proposed by Leone Investmentsso at the end of the reading you will be able to have a clearer picture on this topic that always interests us Italians a lot.

Due parole sul Lending Crowdfunding

As we always do, before analyzing the company and seeing how the investment works, let’s try to get a little overview of the subject and see what the real estate crowdfunding.

It is an innovative system that offers you a different option for investing in real estate, therefore without following the usual methods, but focusing on something different.

In fact you can invest in real estate even with modest figures, and above all you will not necessarily have to own a property in a material way.

This is let’s say the first feature to underline.

In fact, investing in real estate, personally, is almost to be compared to a job, since if you want to buy a house and then rent it to get an extra income or an income, you will have to work a lot.

Just think about how much time you’ll have to spend looking for the house itself, how much money you’ll need to renovate it and how many problems you might encounter relating to tenants, bureaucracy, condominiums and so on and so forth.

It is for this reason that I think that doing this kind of investment is practically a job, because you should spend so much time on it.

Through real estate crowdfunding, on the other hand, you will be able to invest in brick and mortar immediately, and without having to waste time and additional money for the accommodation of the property.

Il lending crowdfunding it is a form of alternative financing that takes the form of a loan between private individuals, which is usually carried out through online platforms or with the intermediation of a company.

The goal is to help companies or individuals who may not be able to obtain financing for theirs projects by banks or other credit institutions.

For those who invest in these projects instead, the advantage lies in the opportunity to I earn, since you lend the sum of money to support a certain project, and then you will get the repayment of the capital plus the proposed interests, which are often higher than those generally granted by banks. So your return is the full repayment of the invested capital, plus the proposed interest, obtained in a short time.

In this way you will be able to finance a project even if you do not have a lot of capital available, and you will then be able to obtain interest and interesting returns on this same investment.

Leone Investments: the company

Leone Investments and the platform by Leonardo Leone born and designed to protect savings, invest in real estate and be able to obtain an income in a safe, legal and fast way.

Leonardo Leone is an entrepreneur who was formed from scratch about 22 years ago and has built 31 companies in 5 different product sectors, from catering to beauty.

It is the only platform regulated by the Bank of Italy and that complies with all applicable regulations.

Leone Investments allows investors and savers to enter the real estate market even with capital that is not necessarily large.

They allow you to have control over your money, and don’t let you take any entrepreneurial risks.

It was presented on 13 April 2022 and is based in Rome.

How to register

Dal official site at the top right you will find the white button with the words “register”.

The registration it’s free.

Once the form has opened, all you have to do is fill it in by entering your data, first choosing whether you are a private investor or if you have a company.

After registering, you will receive an email with a link that you will have to click and which will take you back to the platform, in order to confirm your registration.

At this point you will still have a questionnaire to fill out and you will need to attach your identity documents.

In about 48 hours you will receive another email and from this moment you will be registered and will be able to operate.

How do you invest with Leone Investments?

The first operation to do after registering is to top up the walletor the digital wallet by bank transfer or using a credit card.

To choose the project to be financed, you will need to go to the “Finance” of the site.

Here you will find the various operations and investments that are active and from which you can choose.

For each operation you will be able to read all the details, such as the starting threshold of the investment, the forecasted returns and the duration of the investment itself.

At this point, after choosing which project you are interested in, you can decide to invest and enter the amount.

At the end of the investment you will be able to get the repayment of principal and interest, and you can decide whether to withdraw your annuity to your bank account, or whether to reinvest the amount you want in another operation, and thus take advantage of the multiplier effect of compound interest.

It is important to remember that through the platform you will be able to monitor at any time how the investment is going, and that you will always be able to decide if and how much to invest.

What are the benefits?

The advantage is to be able to enter the real estate market without physically buying a property and to make investments accessible, sustainable and reliable for everyone.

Another benefit is to receive updates constant and detailed and above all simple to understand.

Another advantage is certainly that of “fight inflation”, because if you were to choose to leave your savings in the current account, inflation will decrease their purchasing power in a few years, while instead if you choose to invest with crowdfunding, then you will be able to obtain interesting returns.

What are the risks?

Since this is an investment, we cannot consider it risk-free, since no investment is.

And risk it’s what you’re actually lending money to, so it’s still a risk to consider when you’re going to approach crowdfunding.

In fact, you lend this money to the companies that are carrying out the operations, and then they will give you and reimburse you the principal plus interest.

We can say that we risk less than theequity crowdfundingin which you become a member of companies that deal with real estate investments.

My Business Opinions

We have reached the end of our analysis of the new one Leone Investments platformas we have really tried to analyze all aspects of it.

So let’s try to understand together, making a reasoning, if it suits rely on the Leone Investments platform to make a real estate investment.

If you have already had the opportunity to read my other content relating to real estate and real estate investments, you may already know that I personally believe investment in real estate complicated to implement, since you would need a lot of time and a lot of knowledge.

Buying a house to make it income and receive a rent that turns into an income requires time and resources, while instead opting for a real estate crowdfunding platform is undoubtedly more convenient and represents a valid alternative.

The first advantage is related to initial amount of investment: to finance similar real estate projects through the platform you don’t need a lot of money, since you can also start with modest amounts.

The second advantage refers instead to the fact that you won’t have to worry about anything, since you won’t have to buy properties, renovate them, look for tenants or even make sure they pay; you just need to choose the amount for the investment, monitor your investment and limit yourself to receiving the economic return.

If you are looking for a similar thing then, Leone Investments presents itself as an interesting and convenient platform.

Of course I repeat to consider the same the various risksand above all I want to remind you that if you wanted to invest in this way it would be better for you anyway diversify your portfolio to be able to minimize losses and mitigate risk, and above all to have a clear objective and strategy.

I don’t know your personal and financial situation, but I feel that investing with this crowdfunding platform could be a good investment.

If you are interested in this sector and want to invest in real estate using these platforms, here you can find the best crowdfunding platformsso you can get an idea and compare the various solutions with each other to then choose and make the best decision for you.

If you are interested in moving your portfolio, I recommend an investment in this sense, always warning you and reminding you that no investment is risk-free.

