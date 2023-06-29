Leonessi: “From waste to PFAS, Europe makes production difficult”

Listen to the audio version of the article

From the regulation of labeling to packaging, up to the announced tightening of perfluoroalkyl substances (Pfas), there are many fronts on which the targets dictated by Europe make it difficult, to quote the words of the general manager of Confindustria Cisambiente, Lucia Leonessi, «industrial production in Italy which, obviously, also has a high number of employees in the manufacturing sector». This is the message that arrived yesterday from the conference, organized by Confindustria Cisambiente as part of the association’s general assembly, which opened with greetings from President Alessandro Della Valle and which saw the participation of the Deputy Minister of the Environment and Safety energetic, Vannia Gava. “The limits of the regulations on labelling, packaging and the production of PFAS – explains Leonessi – obviously make complex not only the management of production, but also the disposal of waste, scraps and what is generated using them”. With the result that, Leonessi still warns, «European legislation is generating a real earthquake at an industrial level. Assessing the risks, limits and consequences is our goal».

It is then up to the technical director of the association, Stefano Sassone, to line up “the many examples in this regard”, for which “it is possible to peacefully state that the European institutions have entered, in a pervasive way, the life of businesses and citizens” . Sassone recalls, among others, the recycling of packaging, where, highlights the MEP Susanna Ceccardi, there has been “the incredible paradox” of a Europe that has changed the legislation to go after the less virtuous countries. While on terrains like this, warns Sergio Fontana, president of Confindustria Puglia and Albania, “a few but certain and equal rules would be needed throughout Europe”. And, instead, complains Paola Ficco, a lawyer for ReteAmbiente, Europe persists in pursuing “a just transition by giving regulatory shoves to entire sectors”. As has been done, notes Vincenzo Marinese, vicar vice president of Confindustria Veneto Est, on land reclamation “where we suffer from an excess of bureaucracy”. The same piece that has complicated waste management, underlines Gianfranco Grandaliano, president of PreviAmbiente, causing a strong tariff gap between North and South. Not to mention that, remarked the undersecretary of Mimit, Fausta Bergamotto, the choices dictated by Brussels have often set aside, as for the automotive industry, «the principle of technological neutrality».

The open lots for the future of Italian industry are therefore various. This is why “we must accompany companies in the transition which is not done overnight because it is not a switch, but a gradual process, to face which we have a duty to keep them alive”, suggests Deputy Minister Gava. She who adds: “As a government we must simplify the procedures, few and clear rules, as has been requested in this assembly, and certain times within which to be able to see the return on investments”.