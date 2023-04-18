Leonteq, Review and Opinions on the Fintech Company. Is it worth investing?

Co-founder of Affari Miei Independent Financial Advisory Company

Are you looking for information about Leonteq because you are interested in investments and would like to understand something more?

If so you are in the right place because today I will try to explain the characteristics of the company, what it invests in, what are the costsi advantages they disadvantagesand at the end of the review I will also give you my opinions on it.

A few words about Leonteq

Leonteq AG it is a company fintech Switzerland which presents structured investment solutions.

It is practically a company that issues investment certificates and structured products.

It was founded in 2007 in Switzerland and has also been operating in Italy for many years, with an office in the Lombard capital.

The company acts as a direct issuer of its own productsbut also as a partner of other financial institutions.

It also supports insurance companies and banks in producing unit-link pension products with capital-saving guarantees.

Leonteq AG is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

Thanks to the technology platform, it can play an essential role in the timely and high-quality delivery of products and services and in the development of new innovative product and service offerings.

Investment products

Leonteq offers one of the largest universes of structured products. These are securitized investment solutions that represent an interesting alternative to direct investments in financial assets such as shares, indices, bonds and commodities.

The offer is extensive, since you can choose from 90 different payment structures on a platform that is multi-issuer with up to 10 different issuers.

To give an idea of ​​the numbers, the system of Leonteq accesses over 1,900 stocks and approximately 150 exchange-traded funds and indices, as well as approximately 400 corporate bonds, interest rates and relevant currencies and commodities as underlying assets.

As for the intermediaries instead, it provides them with convenient and efficient access to a multitude of structured products from broadcasters.

For the broadcasters the technology platform automates all processes along the value chain of structured investment products, which are tailored to the individual needs of banks. This platform therefore allows banks to become issuers of structured investment products, using two different models of White Labelreducing complexity and cost and time to market.

The investment strategy

We mentioned the platform earlier: it allows the automation of key processes in the value chain for the production of structured investment products and savings and long-term pension solutions.

The company is also implementing its growth strategy which is expected to end in 2026, and which started in 2022; it will practically develop towards four dimensions:

Platform: it will have to be increasingly digitized, and will continue to automate processes and services along the intra-value chain. Innovative digital solutions designed for customers and for the future will also continue to be developed;

Sustainability: like almost all companies today, Leonteq is also committed to implementing responsible investment solutions and opportunities for clients, with the interaction of ESG practices for the sustainable development of the company;

Offer: the focus is on the offer, which will be increasingly diversified between products, asset classes and issuers. In fact, in addition to the classic structured products, new initiatives will also be proposed;

Regions: finally the last point on which the company wants to focus is given by the position on the market. It has a leading position in Switzerland, but wants to broaden its product range for international customers, expanding into Italy, the Middle East and Asia.

Solutions for banks and insurance companies

Leonteq also addresses insurance companies on life, and offers its customers a wide range of types of capital protected products, for each phase of the life cycle, therefore both savings, investment and payment products. It uses the OMEGA digital platform.

The Omega platform supports products with any deposit and withdrawal model (regular, irregular and one-off deposits and withdrawals) across a wide range of maturities and enables life insurers to offer their customers very flexible savings, investment and withdrawal solutions with capital.

For the banks moreover, Leonteq offers the opportunity to offer and manage purely digital and innovative savings products, with its digital platform SIGMA.

How to sign up

To register on platform it is necessary to press the “register” button and then fill in the form with personal data such as name, surname, email, and password.

Opinions of Affari Miio on Leonteq

We have come to the end of the review Leonteq platform.

We have seen yours characteristics and its functioning.

It is primarily aimed at banksto insurance companies, and also to investors.

It is certainly a complete and exhaustive platform, but in my opinion a bit complicated if you are a beginner and if you are trying to understand something about investments in a clear and linear way.

In fact, since it presents structured investment solutions, it is aimed at knowledgeable investors and who have an advanced knowledge of investments and investment instruments.

If you are interested in this solution, I advise you to go there with lead feet and to better understand what it is about.

