Less credit, more emissions. Why bonds resist high rates

On the bond market for almost 500 billion and more stable spreads in the semester, but the long wave of ECB increases will not be long in coming: issuers with the lowest ratings are in the sights

by Maximilian Cellino

(designer491 – stock.adobe.com)

Risk of a looming recession, increasingly stringent financial conditions due to the fastest growth in interest rates seen in recent decades? Nothing seems to scare the credit markets, at least in appearance and for the moment. Like what happened for the Stock Exchanges, the European corporate world that resorts to bond financing has lived six months beyond expectations, precisely dodging the obstacles that the path, albeit bumpy, has placed along the way.

Year to date…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

