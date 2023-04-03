“The cafeteria of the No. 1 Middle School in Haibowan District, Wuhai City: post promotional wall posters such as ‘Operation CD-ROM, start from me’, and arrange special personnel to inspect the cafeteria.”

“Yule Hotel in Haibowan District: There is a billboard with the words ‘Practice economy and oppose waste’ and a table sign of ‘Save food’, advocating CD-ROM action.”

“Wuhai Bolinhan Hotel Co., Ltd.: practice frugality in the whole process of raw material procurement, food processing, and catering services, avoid excessive processing, reduce kitchen waste, and guide consumers to order meals on demand.”

On March 30, Wuhai City announced the list of companies on the “Red List” to stop catering waste, and 14 companies were on the list.

“We will remind customers to avoid waste before eating, and charge a deposit of 20 yuan in advance. After the meal, if the customer has no leftovers, the deposit will be refunded, so as to urge customers to save food.” La Sengzhong, Hainan District, Wuhai City The staff of Babylon Fashion Cafeteria introduced while pointing to the “Take More, Take Less” posted in the restaurant.

“Praise by name” is just a microcosm of Wuhai City’s efforts to curb “waste on the tip of the tongue”. At present, the Wuhai Market Supervision and Administration Bureau is carrying out a three-month special campaign to stop food and beverage waste, announcing the positive and negative examples found in the supervision and inspection to the public every half month in the form of “red and black lists”.

Cherish every meal and respect every grain. In recent years, our district has strengthened the top-level design, and successively issued the “Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Resolutely Stop Food Waste Work Implementation Plan”, “Notice on Establishing a Long-term Mechanism for Saving and Loss of Food and Continuing to Promote Intensive Food Conservation Work” and “Effect Evaluation of Food Waste Work in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Organ Canteens” Policies and measures such as the Measures for the Administration of Food and Circulars and Notifications have vigorously promoted the work of food conservation and anti-food waste in various regions and departments, and formed a working mechanism that integrates top and bottom and has a clear division of labor. At the same time, it is the first in the country to incorporate food conservation into the intensive work of resource conservation in the whole society, and systematically implement food conservation as a key area to promote the comprehensive conservation and intensive work of social resources in the whole region.

To save food and reduce losses, science and technology have a “grain” strategy. In order to achieve high-quality grain storage, all parts of the region vigorously promote scientific and technological innovation, and provide strong scientific and technological support for saving grain and reducing losses.

In the 105th production team of Hulunbuir Nongken Lab Dalin Farm Co., Ltd., the grain cleaning and drying storage system is being started.

“The biggest advantage of the drying bin is that it can be cleaned, dried, and stored in one operation. Temperature measurement and monitoring can be realized through mobile phone control. When the moisture is high, the air-drying bin can be opened to reduce the moisture.” Hulunbeier Nongkenla Xin Changlin, head of the 105 production team of Budalin Agriculture and Ranch Company, said that after grading and screening, different moisture and different varieties of grains are stored in different grades and categories, which not only improves quality and value, but also saves grain and reduces damage, maximizing benefits.

Saving food and reducing losses is a “protracted battle”, which requires the coordination of multiple “arms” and the “combat” of the whole chain. Our district aims at key areas and key links, and promotes the savings and reduction of all links in the entire grain industry chain to achieve practical results, laying a solid foundation for accelerating the construction of a higher-level, higher-quality, more efficient, and more sustainable food security system.

Anti-food waste enforcement supervision is getting stricter. Guide catering service operators above designated size to implement the “two responsibilities” for food safety, and establish an anti-food waste responsibility system in which the main person in charge of the enterprise takes overall responsibility, and the food safety director and food safety personnel are responsible for grading. Guide catering service operators to post or place civilized dining slogans and reminders such as “no leftovers, no leftovers”, “order in moderation, pack leftovers” in eye-catching places, and promote “half servings” and “small servings”, etc. Food ordering service guides consumers to order food in moderation according to their needs.

Food saving and loss reduction standards are becoming more and more perfect. Urge catering industry associations and chambers of commerce to formulate industry standards to prevent catering waste, and refine the links and steps to stop catering waste. Guide catering social organizations to supervise and urge member units to formulate rules and regulations to eliminate waste, incorporate strict economy into the process of catering production, processing, and service, and realize full-process savings.

The new “food” trend of saving grain, let every grain of grain get its best value. From accelerating the renewal of agricultural machinery and tools to promoting smart granaries to reducing “waste on the tip of the tongue”, the entire chain of “production, transportation, storage, consumption, and consumption” to reduce grain loss and reduce work has made it more confident to hold China‘s rice bowl.(Inner Mongolia Daily social media reporter Han Xueru Li Guoping Li Yongtao intern Wang Min)