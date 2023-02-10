Let everyone sleep less!Zhang Chaoyang talked about the four-hour sleep method, which caused controversy among Chinese people who were severely deprived of sleep. Doctors shouted

For the experience of some big guys, you can refer to it, but you can’t copy it, such as the four-hour sleep method mentioned by Zhang Chaoyang yesterday.

Zhang Chaoyang talked about the 4-hour sleep method during the live broadcast. He said: “If you want to sleep deeply and fall asleep quickly, you must first shorten the sleep time. You have to sleep for 4 hours instead of 7 hours. After forming a pattern, you can gradually fall asleep quickly.” He said: “Because I sleep less, it is impossible to fall asleep, I fall asleep in seconds.”

Zhang Chaoyang also said that 11:00 p.m., 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 a.m. is the best time to sleep. If you take a deep sleep between 12:00 p.m.

Before this, Zhang Chaoyang had told everyone to sleep less, which caused an uproar. In this regard, the doctor said that the above situation varies from person to person, so don’t imitate it. The environment and pressure you live in directly determine your sleep time. If you don’t get enough rest, there will be many problems, such as getting fat and stress. wait.

Previous surveys have shown that most residents in our country go to bed at 22-24 o’clock, wake up between 6-8 o’clock, and most residents can fall asleep in about half an hour. 64.75% of the residents actually sleep for less than 8 hours a day, and only 7.97% sleep for more than 8 hours, with an average sleep time of 7.06 hours a day.

On the contrary, the proportion of residents who work or study for less than 8 hours a day is only 27.87%, 42.35% of residents work or study for more than 8 hours a day, and 3.54% of residents work or study for more than 12 hours a day , residents work or study on average 8.15 hours a day. It can be seen that most residents in our country do not have enough sleep time, but work or study for a long time.

The results of the survey on the happiness of the people show that the happiness of the people is generally at an upper level, and the quality of sleep of the people is closely related to their happiness. Improving the quality of sleep will help improve the quality of life of the people. Improving the quality of public sleep should become a “people’s livelihood project”, which should be treated in the same way as improving clothing, food, housing, and transportation, and improve the “happiness” of the public through “sleep well”.

The study also found that sleep also had a significant impact on quality of life. As the sleep duration increases, the quality of life will increase significantly; if the quality of sleep improves, the overall quality of life will also improve. Therefore, special attention should be paid to the sleep quality of Chinese residents. Sleep is an important basis for ensuring the quality of life. Correspondingly, sleep quality is also an important basis for ensuring a better life for the people.

Han Fang, secretary-general of the World Sleep Association and chairman of the Asian Sleep Association, pointed out: There are two important aspects of sleep, one is quality, and the other is regularity. Regularity does not mean that it is enough to sleep for 8 hours at any time. A certain rhythm should be close to the natural rhythm, that is, work at sunrise and rest at sunset. Sleeping from 10pm to 7am is not the same as sleeping from 3pm to 11am. Sleeping when it’s time to wake up doesn’t actually solve your sleep problems.