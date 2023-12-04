Let more financial resources help the private economy develop and grow – Finance – China Engineering Network

Letting more financial water flow to help the development and growth of the private economy

In a joint effort to support the private economy, the People’s Bank of China, along with seven other departments, recently issued a notice outlining 25 specific measures to strengthen financial support for private enterprises. This move aims to guide financial institutions to establish the concept of “equal treatment” and enhance financial services for private enterprises.

With the private economy contributing more than 50% of tax revenue, over 60% of GDP, and more than 80% of urban employment in China, it is crucial to provide adequate financial support for its development. However, many private enterprises, especially small and medium-sized ones, often face challenges such as lack of mortgage guarantees and inadequate financing mechanisms, which need to be addressed urgently.

The Party Central Committee has repeatedly emphasized the importance of supporting the development and growth of the private economy and enterprises. This is reflected in the continued implementation of monetary policy tools and increased financing support for the private economy. Additionally, more than 1,000 small and medium-sized enterprises have been listed on the A-share market, and the balance of loans to privately held enterprises reached 41.3 trillion yuan at the end of September.

The 25 specific measures introduced in the recent notice cover various aspects of finance, aiming to provide comprehensive support for the private economy. These measures include unblocking multiple financing channels, increasing the supply of foreign exchange facilitation policies, and optimizing supporting policies to create a better financial environment for the development and growth of the private economy.

Furthermore, the notice clarifies the goals and priorities of financial services for private enterprises, requiring banking financial institutions to formulate annual service targets and increase the proportion of loans to private enterprises. These specific and pragmatic requirements are intended to ensure the effective implementation of support policies for private enterprises.

The private economy is an integral part of China’s economic landscape, and it is essential to ensure that financial support is commensurate with its contribution to economic and social development. By implementing these measures, more financial resources can be directed to help the development and growth of the private economy, thereby contributing to the overall economic prosperity of the country.

(Author: Zhang Qianqian, reporter from Xinhua News Agency)

