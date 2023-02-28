Home Business Letizia Moratti, the third woman. Leader of the Third Pole? Rumor
Letizia Moratti, the third woman. Leader of the Third Pole? Rumor

Letizia Moratti, the third woman. Leader of the Third Pole? Rumor

If Renzi and Calenda get smart…

Another woman in the difficult role of political leader, after Giorgia Meloni and Elly Schlein? It is the rumor that circulates in circles of the Milan of business. A voice that leads straight to Letizia Morati, candidate in the last regional elections in Lombardy and finished in third position. It could be she, who certainly has important financial resources, to be the moderate, pro-European, liberal leader of the nascent party between Action and Italia Viva. In the end it is known that between Carlo Calenda and Matteo Renzi do notThere has never been bad blood and for now more than a party it has been an electoral cartel, both in the 2022 Policies and in the last Regionals.

But the turn towards the creation of a unitary political formation can change the cards on the table. Need one female leader, serious and authoritative and which guarantees the economic and financial environments, the business world and the markets. And, according to rumors gleaned from Affaritaliani.it, this figure could really be that of Letizia Moratti. A technique lent to politics, even when you were mayor of Milan. On the other hand, there are no other women capable of occupying this role in the Third Pole: neither the former Berlusconi women Mara Carfagna and Mariastella Gelmini nor too Renzian Maria Elena Boschi.

