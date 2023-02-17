Home Business Letta and the caress of Meloni with the USA. The suspicion that NATO is behind it
Letta and the caress of Meloni with the USA. The suspicion that NATO is behind it

Letta and the caress of Meloni with the USA. The suspicion that NATO is behind it

Giorgia Meloni and Enrico Letta

Letta and that love-hate with Meloni. For Stoltenberg’s chair?

Behind that endorsement of Enrico Letta to the premier Melons done at New York Timesthere would be much more than just compliment. The statement made by the now former secretary of the Pd: “She is better than expected” would reveal – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – the true objective: take the presidency of NATO. Officially the relationship between Enrico Read and Georgia MelonsPrime Minister, at the moment I am interrupted. But after the interview given to the main US newspaper, the film from the entire previous year inexorably returns. A presentation of Bruno’s book Vespaa debate on Atreyua joint appearance at the Louis for Giovanni Orsina’s book, the two seemed to have their own way inseparable. Yet, the outgoing secretary kept us delivering to the NYT a judgment relatively positive on the premier.

Read – continues the Fact – has always denied aspire in the place of NATO secretary for the post Stoltenberg. Probably after the defeat at Politics, he wouldn’t even have the chance: but he would still have need the support Of Melons. Even further it seems the Quirinal: but the former prime minister could still try to join the reserves of the Republic. And here too, he would need the premier. Meloni, for his part, has already been able to count on the Latvian Democratic Party for the support about sending to arms to Ukraine. In the name of Atlanticism (precisely). But now that Letta is leaving the scene? Stephen Bonaccinifavored for the leadership of the Nazarene, while not sparing criticism of the government, shared the opinion on good skills of Meloni. At stake are also the Presidentialism o the premiership, issues on which broad political convergence is needed e attack explicitly the opponent it would not help to make them. But that’s another story. Meanwhile, clues are gathered.

