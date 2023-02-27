Home Business Letta gives a pomegranate to Schlein: handover in the Democratic Party. VIDEO
Letta gives a pomegranate to Schlein: handover in the Democratic Party. VIDEO

Letta gives a pomegranate to Schlein: handover in the Democratic Party. VIDEO

Enrico Letta and Elly Schlein

Pd: Letta delivers pomegranate to Schlein, a symbol of luck

“As a gift handover to the new secretary, the pomegranatesymbol of luck and prosperity“. Enrico Letta said this at the end of the handover with Elly Schlein. Letta gave the new secretary a red ceramic pomegranate.

Pd: Schlein, thanks Letta, national assembly on March 12

“Thank you Enrique Read for the work done over the years. I believe the assembly will take place on March 12 and that will be the moment in which the assembly will vote for the new secretary”. This was stated by the elected secretary of the Pd, Elly Schlein, to the Nazarene for the handover with Read.

Pd: Schlein secretary with 53.75%, Bonaccini with 46.25

The Pd primaries saw the participation of 1,098,623 citizens who gave 587,010 votes (53.75%) to Elly Schlein and 505,032 (46.25%) to Stefano Bonaccini. This was announced in an official statement by the national commission of the democratic party.

