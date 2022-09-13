On breaking latest news yesterday the confrontation between Giorgia Meloni and Enrico Letta, the two-party leaders leading the two main coalitions, was staged in view of the vote on 25 September. Here’s how they answered questions about the main pillars of the current election campaign.

Melons

Meloni reiterated its support for sanctions against Russia, adding that there may be an EU-wide fund set up to support Member States whose economies are most affected in the current environment. Asked about introducing additional measures to mitigate the impact of higher energy prices, the FdI leader commented that a further fiscal shift should only be seen as a last resort. Reiterated the intention of FdI di review the citizenship income and the proposal to move to a presidential / semi-presidential system. Finally, Meloni reassured that a center-right government can last despite some differences between the three main parties.

Read

For his part, Enrico Letta pushed on the need for one timely implementation of the PNRR, adding that any revision of the plan could have an impact on Italy’s credibility at the EU level. Letta added that sanctions are the only way to fight against Russia and support Ukraine, reaffirming her party’s opposition to a presidential / semi-presidential system. The secretary of the Democratic Party also highlighted that the PD program pushes for a strengthening of social policies in support of the labor market, warning that a center-right government could lead to setbacks on the civil rights front.

Both have ruled out the possibility of a government supported by a broad coalition “broad understandings” that includes both parties.