Letter from Meloni, from the white resistance to assisting Fini: what’s behind it

In the letter dated April 25, Meloni reiterated the full adherence of the post-fascist right to democratic and republican values, without renouncing however to oppose a different vision of resistance. The comment

And finally the great day has arrived. A day in its historical way because this 25 April has been loaded with numinous meanings after the victory of the centre-right in the last elections. There is a part of Italy and of Italians that wants to continue to see on this historic date the “division party” instead of that of liberation or even better of “Freedom”, as he said Silvio Berlusconi in 2009 in a famous speech to Onna, then head of a government in which a very young Meloni also sat. The left has spent the last few months wondering what the right would do on April 25, hoping for some misstep, some stumbling block, some ordeal.

There are those who, like Radio Popolare, still headline today: “The flight of the right from Milan for April 25th”, complete with photos of the President of the Senate Ignazio La Russa who went to Prague to pay homage to Jan Palach, martyr of anti-communism. Radio Popolare has been “living” on April 25 for months, talking about it every day and April 25 has arrived and ouch, nothing happened for them. They will now have to go back to work on serious issues, without living off the future.

