Letter to Jan Marsalek – that’s exactly what Fabio de Masi wants to know

Braun’s lawyer Alfred Dierlamm has repeatedly stated in court that he doubts the public prosecutor’s version. He claims that the third party business did exist. Only the income generated as a result did not flow to Wirecard, but was embezzled – without the knowledge of his client Markus Braun. Dierlamm justifies his version primarily with the cash flows on the accounts of individual third-party partners at the Wirecard Bank.

So far, however, it is unclear what connection these transactions have to Wirecard. Wirecard could only actually be entitled to the money in the accounts if these were transactions by customers who were brokered by Wirecard to the third-party partners and the third-party partners had promised Wirecard commissions in relation to these customers, for which there should be contracts.

