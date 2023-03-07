Home Business Level of gas storage falls to lowest level since July 2022
Level of gas storage falls to lowest level since July 2022

Level of gas storage falls to lowest level since July 2022
Die Federal Network Agency currently assesses the gas situation in Germany as “stable”, the supply situation is “less tense than at the beginning of winter”. A gas shortage this winter is unlikely. In view of the cool temperatures, however, the network agency expects increased consumption. She classifies both criteria as “tense”.

Gas consumption in the seventh calendar week was 22.7 percent below the average consumption for the years 2018 to 2021. However, the temperatures were also more than two degrees warmer than in the previous years. The temperature-adjusted consumption is currently 16.5 percent below the reference value for the years 2018 to 2021. The network agency classifies this as “tense”. It is sticking to the goal of using 20 percent less gas than in previous years.

The storage facilities are currently of particular importance because Russia is no longer supplying gas. Germany is attempting to fill the gap with high inventories, consumption savings and gas supplies via existing pipelines from Norway and new LNG terminals for LNG ships.

The filling level of the natural gas storage facilities in Germany has risen slightly for the first time since the beginning of January.
Picture Alliance

The filling level of the gas storage facilities in Germany fell to 67.7 percent over the weekend. That was 0.2 percentage points less on Saturday than the day before.

The filling level is currently at its lowest level since July 2022. However, it is still far higher than the 40 percent required by law.

The Federal Network Agency assesses the gas supply as stable. However, the forecast for temperature and consumption is currently tense.

The filling level of the gas storage facilities in Germany fell to 67.7 percent over the weekend. This was 0.2 percentage points less on Saturday than the previous day and the lowest level since July 2022, according to data published by the European gas storage association GIE. However, the filling level is still well above the 40 percent required for this time of year.

The supply of natural gas in Germany is 168 terawatt hours. This corresponds to the consumption of about one and a half winter months.

